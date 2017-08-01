Vanessa Hudgens Can't Stop Wearing These Fuzzy Slides — Shop the Look

We have to admit, when the fuzzy pool slide trend first started popping up, we were on the fence. But after seeing how these super soft shoes can jazz up a casual outfit, we're certainly warming up to the idea.
One celebrity in particular has been making a strong case for furry slip ons lately: Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, 28, has proven more than once that the statement shoes are the perfect finish to a loungewear look.
While strolling through Los Angeles on July 7, Hudgens, 28, donned an oversized Adidas T-shirt, black cropped leggings and a black hat. Adding some flair to her casual-cool style: a pair of black faux fur shoes by PrettyLittleThing. The $26 footwear is available at prettylittlething.com.
The Grease! Live star seems to have taken a shine to slides by PrettyLittleThing because she wore another cute pair while out in Los Angeles on July 15. Her cream-colored faux shearling slip ons retail for $21 (on sale from $35), and also come in a pale pink and black. Hudgens also had an oversized yellow long-sleeve shirt on, and carried a black tote bag. She accessorized with a pair of large, round sunglasses.
Later that month, Hudgens went for a coffee run in West Hollywood — and her outfit, which again included fuzzy slides, is our favorite yet. She donned a baggy, boho-chic jumpsuit with a culotte-style bottom. She slicked her hair into a sleek, low bun and carried a black tote bag. The best part of the look? Her $35 blush-colored faux shearling slides.
