Vanessa Williams: What's in My Bag?

Constantly on the move, Vanessa Williams stocks her crossbody Ferragamo with jet-setting essentials. Her favorite: "My Global Entry card!" says the Daytime Divas star. "It's a must for bypassing the entire lane of people."
The 54-year-old singer and mom of four walks Us through the rest.
Safe Bet
"I have two sets of keys. One has a hamsa, which I got in Israel. It's a good luck charm for travel."
She's Got the Beat
"Before a concert, I listen to music in hair and makeup. I use Apple headphones to jam out."
Lip Service
"On the road, I usually do my own makeup. There's this Jay Manuel lip color that is a great neutral. It's glamorous and casual."
Proud Mama
"My passport is in a mint green holder. I also have my son Devon's passport picture from when he was 7 months old. He's 24. And my eldest, Melanie, who's 29, I have her school picture from third grade!"
Medicine Woman
"I have vitamin drops — everything from adrenal, spleen, thyroid, bronchial — in a plastic bag. You know in the second Sex and the City movie where they take all of Samantha's hormones? I have similar ones. They're essential for travel."
Daytime Divas airs Mondays on VH1 at 10 p.m. ET.
