Vanessa Williams: What's in My Bag?

John Lamparski/WireImage

Constantly on the move, Vanessa Williams stocks her crossbody Ferragamo with jet-setting essentials. Her favorite: "My Global Entry card!" says the Daytime Divas star. "It's a must for bypassing the entire lane of people."

The 54-year-old singer and mom of four walks Us through the rest.

Safe Bet

"I have two sets of keys. One has a hamsa, which I got in Israel. It's a good luck charm for travel."

She's Got the Beat

"Before a concert, I listen to music in hair and makeup. I use Apple headphones to jam out."

Lip Service

"On the road, I usually do my own makeup. There's this Jay Manuel lip color that is a great neutral. It's glamorous and casual."

Proud Mama

"My passport is in a mint green holder. I also have my son Devon's passport picture from when he was 7 months old. He's 24. And my eldest, Melanie, who's 29, I have her school picture from third grade!"

Medicine Woman

"I have vitamin drops — everything from adrenal, spleen, thyroid, bronchial — in a plastic bag. You know in the second Sex and the City movie where they take all of Samantha's hormones? I have similar ones. They're essential for travel."

Daytime Divas airs Mondays on VH1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.