The best (dressed) in the biz! Celebrities truly hit fashion high notes at the 2017 MTV VMAs, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27. Among the most dazzling: host Katy Perry, Yara Shahidi and Lorde. Watch the video above to see who else topped Stylish's best dressed list.



The 32-year-old "Swish, Swish" singer looked white hot in a one-shoulder caped maxigown by Stephane Rolland. She accessorized with large circle drop earrings by Hueb. Perry wore her bleach blonde hair in a short, cropped 'do. The CoverGirl spokesmodel had on purple eyeshadow and nude lipstick.



Another stunner at the star-studded event: Shahidi. The Black-ish actress, 17, was radiant in a gold, draped Zimmermann frock. The belted dress, which was giving Us serious Grecian goddess vibes, had a large bow on one shoulder. Shahidi also donned strappy gold heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and gold tassel earrings. She wore minimal, natural-looking makeup and styled her hair in a low ponytail.



Lorde, 20, looked like a fairy princess in a lavender Monique Lhuillier number. The strapless maxigown had an A-line skirt that was embellished with feathers. The "Green Light" singer wore pink eyeshadow and lipstick and styled her wavy lob in a half-updo.

