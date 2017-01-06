Shining bright like a diamond! The 2017 Golden Globes are rapidly approaching, and Us Weekly’s video correspondent, Christina Garibaldi, is getting glam from head to toe in preparation for the Sunday, January 8 event.

In the midst of searching for the perfect dress at Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York City, Garibaldi also indulged in a Triple Crown facial — a favorite of Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Watch the video above to see why the stars love it!

Celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, who has a spa in Manhattan, is the woman responsible for making A-listers shine even brighter courtesy of one special tool: a diamond-tipped wand for exfoliation. But of course, anything with bling doesn’t come cheap — the Triple Crown facial costs $550. Despite the price, stars still flock to Vargas for the procedure, which promises to hydrate skin and even out pigment. “Even if you don’t think you’re going to win, it’s still your moment,” Vargas says. “You still want to look your best.”

Keep watching to see Garibaldi’s glowing results!

