Nike just announced that, after a year in development, it's launching its very first athletic hijab, the "Nike Pro Hijab."
The brand teamed up with prominent Muslim female athletes, including United Arab Emirates' Amna Al Haddad, Nike+ Run Club Coach Manal Rostom and Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, to create a head covering that is respectful of the culture while also being functional. The result? A hijab that, thanks to it's polyester mesh build, is both breathable and opaque.
"I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab," Lari, 22, said in a statement to CNN. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and… so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."
Also blown away? Social media commenters. "Wow this is a huge game changer &big step from @Nike," one wrote via Twitter, while another added, "The Nike Pro Hijab will move the discussion and encourage more inclusion for Muslim female athletes." Yet another shared, "I audibly gasped when I read that @Nike was coming out with a sport hijab. It's like all my dreams have come true."
Even rapper Waka Flocka added, "These Nike Hijab Pros low key lit," with a fire emoji.
While Nike isn't he first brand to create an athletic hijab, it's certainly the first major — and American — label to do so. It's set to hit stores early next year.
