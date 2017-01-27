PR NEWSWIRE via AP Images

BRB, crying over our youths! Wet Seal, that beloved mall chain of the '90s and '00s, is closing all 171 of its stores.



According to the Wall Street Journal, the teen-focused retailer, which was founded in Newport Beach, California, in 1962, notified its employees on January 20 that after more than 50 years in business, the brand would "receive no further financing for its operations."



Remembering #NeverForget moments like the "Dazzle Your Denim" contest with the Cheetah Girls (above) — truly, how much do you miss your embellished bell bottoms? — Twitter immediately went into mourning for the affordable clothing with a West Coast touch.



Wet Seal is closing all of it's stores nationwide. The 80's and 90's stores are dropping like flies lately.

R.I.P. #WetSeal pic.twitter.com/WGF2PVt4Ft — Kasia❤️Emerald (@KasiaEmerald) January 27, 2017

1st #AmericanApparel, now #WetSeal. RIP to my tween days, window shopping for hours w/ just $11 & a dream. https://t.co/M013g4q8yC — Christine M. Carter (@cmichelcarter) January 27, 2017

Aw, #wetseal is closing. They sold so many things Mormon moms wouldn't let their daughters wear but we shopped there anyway ; ) — Katie Clifford (@replikate) January 27, 2017

First Casual Corner. Then the Limited. Now Wet Seal. i don't know if i want to live in a world without Casual Corner, The Limited, Wet Seal — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 27, 2017

Junior High Me is having a breakdown rn. https://t.co/5bPARCrlwf #wetseal — Natalya L. (@NatalyaComposer) January 27, 2017

Well, there's one girl who wasn't too sad about the news:



wet seal going out of business?! Wooooooow that means those clothes bout to be on sale for like 20 cents lemme head on over — Hannah 🍌 (@itshannahvee) January 27, 2017

