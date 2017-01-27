BRB, crying over our youths! Wet Seal, that beloved mall chain of the '90s and '00s, is closing all 171 of its stores.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the teen-focused retailer, which was founded in Newport Beach, California, in 1962, notified its employees on January 20 that after more than 50 years in business, the brand would "receive no further financing for its operations."

Remembering #NeverForget moments like the "Dazzle Your Denim" contest with the Cheetah Girls (above) — truly, how much do you miss your embellished bell bottoms? — Twitter immediately went into mourning for the affordable clothing with a West Coast touch.











Well, there's one girl who wasn't too sad about the news:

Stylish by Us Weekly


Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.