What's in My Bag: Danay Garcia

Battling flesh-eating walkers gets messy, so Danay García comes prepared. "I'm always full of blood or have something sticky in my hair," says the star of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead (season 3 premieres June 4). Her weapon: Pampers baby wipes! The 32-year-old mom of Alejandro, 15, spills the rest of the Moleskine leather backpack she wouldn't be caught (un)dead without.



A Real Charmer

"My son gave me my keychain when he went on a trip to Santa Fe. It's a little turtle. I heard they bring good luck so I have it with me all the time. I also have a Lego keychain that my son gave me. It's Indiana Jones!"

All Ears

"I have the big Beats headphones in red. I'm either listening to music or listening to the GPS telling me where to go."

Fresh Bite

"I like the Kind bars a lot. They're always fresh. I like the brand's granola too. I always have that with me. Or I make trail mix at home."

Easy Pass

"My wallet is Anne Klein. It's a cool blue and has a little lion on it. It's big enough that I can put my passport in there because that's kind of my ID, too."

Recipe for Disaster

"I usually have Ferrero Rocher chocolate with me, but because they're little balls, they melt. When they do, it's apocalyptic!"

