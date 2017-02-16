Halima Aden/Instagram

The future is now! In case you haven't heard, there's a new hijab-wearing model in town, and she's changing the face of modeling for good. Here's eight things to know about the Halima Aden, the Muslim model who just signed with IMG Models — and already landed her first runway gig with Yeezy!

She's the First Hijab-Wearing Model Signed to IMG



A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Yep, Aden, 19, is the first hijab-wearing model to be signed to the top modeling agency. That means she shares a roster with Lily Aldridge, Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bundchen, Joan Smalls, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham, a whole lineup of Victoria's Secret Angels and both Hadid sisters.

She Was Born in a Refugee Camp

Though she now lives in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Aden was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, where, Mic reported, she was abandoned at 6 years old.

She Got Her Start in Pageants

The full-pouted stunner first made a splash when she competed for Miss Minnesota USA. She wore her hijab throughout the competition, and in lieu of a bikini, she wore a burkini, traditional embellished separates, which she teamed with a sand-hued scarf.

After the competition, she wrote via Instagram, "Beauty isn't a one size fits all. We need to celebrate everyone and welcome those who are different than us. This year has had so much negativity, it's time to move away from the hate and learn to accept. I'm choosing LOVE because a nation that doesn't stand together will fall."

She Likes Fast Food

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:44pm PST

Scroll through her Instagram feed, and you'll definitely see that Aden isn't just gorgeous and inspirational, she's funny too — and hungry! The beauty re-grammed a meme captioned, "It's not fast food if you eat it slow." Touché!

She's Currently in College

She's a freshman at St. Cloud University, though we're assuming she's taking a little break. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, she hopes to be a U.N. ambassador after she graduates.

She Just Got Her Braces Off

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Oct 5, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Yep, she's that young and accomplished! Per the model's Instagram, she was rocking those tooth straighteners until about five weeks before the Miss Minnesota USA competition. Just in the nick of time to do this …



She's Already Posed for Her First Big Shoot

A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

Aden was tapped by Carine Roitfeld to star in the latest edition of the CR Fashion Book. "@carineroitfeld , thank you so much for taking me under your wing and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime!" Aden gushed via Instagram. "Shooting for @crfashionbook is a dream come true 😍."

… And Walked One of the Biggest Shows

Aden's first runway show? Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 — not too shabby, eh? And she wore her hijab to boot. As she wrote via Instagram, "Don't ever change yourself … Change the game❤️."

