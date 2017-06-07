TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty DNA

Beauty DNA: Five Secrets to Stealing Mindy Kaling’s Bold Beauty Style

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
5
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Mindy Kaling is a self-professed glamour girl. Her Instagram regularly features snaps of her hair, makeup, nails and favorite products, and also gives us a stripped down look at her life.

Here are five ways to steal Mindy Kaling’s inimitable style.