Valentine's Day is almost here! And guess what? You're not the only one who has a hard time shopping for lingerie. Whether you're a bold beauty and or a little more shy, picking out your dream undies can be a challenge, which is why we teamed up with model and lingerie designer Ashley Graham, who found Us the perfect under-ensemble for every personality type. She chose pieces from her own luxe, plus-size Addition Elle collection, which is sexy, fun and colorful — and caps at $100. Read on for her shopping picks and top tips (including how to stroll into the bra shop with confidence)!