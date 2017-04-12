TOP 5

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Cara Delevingne’s Style

By Monique Meneses
Cara Delevingne attends the trailer viewing of "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" on March 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Brett Cove/Barcroft Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“Trust me — I can find fun anywhere,” Cara Delevingne once told Vogue. We do trust her: The model and actress loves experimenting with avant-garde hairstyles and ping-ponging between old Hollywood glamour and Kate Moss-worthy smeared liner on the red carpet — all while keeping Us guessing what she’ll wear during her downtime. “I like a little bit of designer, with a bit of vintage and high street mixed in. I love it when you find those one-off key pieces, which end up becoming investment pieces,” she told the Telegraph. Stylish looks back at the 24-year-old star’s top hair and makeup looks.