She’s a triple threat — and by that we mean she has killer hair, makeup and style! Whether she’s on stage singing and dancing (Stylish caught her All I Have Vegas residency and we couldn’t believe she rocked it for 3 solid hours in a catsuit!), designing shoes for coveted brand Guiseppe Zanotti or dazzling us on the small screen, Jennifer Lopez, 47, always brings her A-game. Even a simple slicked-back high ponytail with candy-pink lipgloss looks sophisticated on Lopez. Exhibit A: The 2015 Oscars red carpet, where she slayed in just that, with a skintone-matching caramel beaded gown, to boot. Swoon! With Shades of Blue back on the air, Stylish breaks down some of J. Lo’s best looks.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage