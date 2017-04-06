TOP 5

Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Sanaa Lathan's Style

By Monique Meneses
Sanaa Lathan visits 'Extra' at their New York studios at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on March 8, 2017, in New York City. D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

“In my day-to-day life, I’m not a girl who’s going to walk around and do errands all glam,” Sanaa Lathan told Yahoo! Style about her fashion ethos. “I love comfort, so my style is whatever’s comfortable. In the spring and summer, I’ll wear a dress with flip flops; it’s easy. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a ‘fashionista.’” The actress, 45, may not always follow trends to a tee, but she remains a leader when it comes to championing representation in Hollywood. “I am a black woman. I am an American. Our stories are just as important as any other story that gets told. So for me, it’s been a long time coming. I’m glad that we’re finally getting our due,” she told Vibe. Stylish looks back at the Yale School of Drama grad’s top hair and makeup looks.