En fuego! “My father told me if I did anything artistic, I would look like a hooker,” Sofia Vergara told Us in 2013. “I told him, ‘With these huge boobs that I inherited from your mother, I already look like a hooker.” You’ve gotta hand it to the Modern Family actress — she not only has one of the hottest bodies in Hollywood, but a sense of humor to match! “I’m a woman, but I’m super-exxagerated with my boobs, my ass, my makeup and my accent. When I get ready for an event, I always look in the mirror and say, ‘I look like a transvestite!’ I love it.” Stylish unveils the 44-year-old star’s hottest hair and makeup looks.

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images