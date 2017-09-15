TOP 5

Beyonce and Jay-Z Attend Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

By Christina Baez
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z got dressed up for their first red carpet appearance together since the twins Rumi and Sir were born. They supported their friend, Rihanna, by attending her 3rd annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation on Thursday, September 14, in New York City. Scroll through to see their glamours appearance! 