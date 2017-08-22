Shop the Look
Beyonce's Sexy Red Ruched Minidress — Shop the Look
Beyonce's Sexy Red Ruched Minidress — Shop the Look
Shop the Look
When it comes to fashion, Beyoncé can do no wrong. The 35-year-old pop star always stuns with her flawless style, and her latest look is no exception. Just two months after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir (she also has Blue with husband Jay-Z), the “Formation” singer posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself wearing a super sexy red ruched minidress on Monday, August 21. (We should also note, it reminded Us a lot of the coral Alice Molina number she wore after giving birth to her first child!) Stylish tracked down the exact curve-hugging frock Queen Bey donned and four more similar styles. Scroll through the photos below to shop the look!