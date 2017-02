Get in formation, ladies. Beyoncé’s stylist Ty Hunter teamed up with SIX:02 to create Ty Hunter by Reflex, a 23-piece activewear collection of leggings, bras, dresses, skirts and tees that range from $45 to $200, out now. “I was thinking of the city girls when I made this line — I wanted to make it really easy to be able to transform these pieces into something else,” Hunter tells Stylish. “For a lot of the looks, you can work out and then put on your heels and go out. The fabrics don’t wrinkle, and they’re very soft.” Click through our gallery and shop the styles below!