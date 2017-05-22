TOP 5

Billboard Music Awards Top 10 Best Beauty Looks, Ranked 

By Gwen Flamberg
10
10.

10. Rita Ora’s Mixed-Metal Smoky Eyes

Not only was the America’s Next Top Model judge’s look gorgeous, it was super affordable! Case in point: the $6 lip color, which was Rimmel London’s Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Latte to Go. But what really sent Us were Ora’s sparkling eyes, painted in varying hues of silver, pewter and bronze. Makeup artist Kathy Jeung used the shades in the Rimmel London Magnif’Eyes Shadow Contouring Palettes in Grunge Glamour and Keep Calm & Wear Gold.