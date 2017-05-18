cannes
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Cutest Candid Moments
TOP 5
STORIES
cannes
Cannes Film Festival 2017: Cutest Candid Moments
Style News
Kendall Jenner Strips Down to Lacy Lingerie in New...
Stylish
Travis Takes On! Microblading Madonna's Semi Permanent...
Exclusive
David Gandy Tells Us How to Get Swimsuit-Ready...
Swim Style
See Emily Ratajkowski's Sizzling Bikini Body at Cannes...
cannes
Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore share a laugh while posing for photos on the red carpet on Thursday, May 18, 2017.