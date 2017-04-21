TOP 5

These 11 Coconut Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Like You’re on Vacation

By Monique Meneses
Getty Images/Radius Images

In the same way coconut water replenishes moisture levels in your body after a sweat-fueled Bikram yoga or SoulCycle class, the naturally potent ingredient “provides skin with optimal hydration — studies have shown that it protects and strengthens the skin’s barrier,” Kate Bosworth’s dermatologist Nigma Talib tells Stylish. It repairs hair too: “The fatty acids help reduce dandruff on your scalp and reduce split ends.” Shop these 11 coconut-filled beauty products and do your body, hair, nails and face some good!