Abs-olute perfection! If you follow Demi Lovato on Snapchat, then you know how much the "Confident" singer loves a good workout. In line with her passion for fitness, the 24-year-old launched a new athleisure collection for Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand on Wednesday, August 16. Lovato's latest line, which follows the success of her limited edition line in May 2017, features 12 new outfits including high-waisted leggings, mesh zip-ups and more.

"This collection is inspired by my personal style on stage, at home and in the gym," said Lovato in a Thursday, August 17, press release, "so I had a lot of fun playing with bold colors, prints, and performance elements that I love."

Added the actress and entrepreneur Hudson, 38, "Demi's strong sense of self and her passion for an active lifestyle embodies everything we at Fabletics want to share with our community. She did some great designs with really fun accents for this collection which I know our customer is going to love!"

