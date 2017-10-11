Celebrity Style
Snag It: The Glam $60 Coat Whitney Port Just Wore
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Style
Snag It: The Glam $60 Coat Whitney Port Just Wore
Royals
See Duchess Kate’s Best Temperley Dresses
beauty News
Muggles Rejoice for This Harry Potter Jewelry...
Fashion News
Braless Rihanna Rocks Fall's Socks-With-Sandals Trend
Celebrity Beauty
Blake Lively Rocked the Most Glam Red Lip of All Time:...
Royals
Duchess Kate Middleton debuted her baby bump in a gorgeous blue lace Temperley London frock on Tuesday, October 10, sending the fashion world a-flurry. Not only was the look both seasonally appropriate and stylish, but it is yet another example of the royal opting for designs by iconic British fashion designer, Alice Temperley. See Duchess Catherine’s most fashionable and stunning moments — including when she's in maternity mode— in Temperley London here!