Duchess Kate Middleton Stuns in Temperley London (Again!)

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty

Duchess Kate Middleton debuted her baby bump in a gorgeous blue lace Temperley London frock on Tuesday, October 10, sending the fashion world a-flurry. Not only was the look both seasonally appropriate and stylish, but it is yet another example of the royal opting for designs by iconic British fashion designer, Alice Temperley. See Duchess Catherine’s most fashionable and stunning moments — including when she's in maternity mode— in Temperley London here!