Shop the Look
Get the Look: Elsa Hosk’s Chic Beret
TOP 5
STORIES
Shop the Look
Get the Look: Elsa Hosk’s Chic Beret
Trend Alert
See the Beauty Trend Every Celeb Rocked This Week
Celebrity Ink
Beyonce's New Tiny Tattoo Is Better Than Jewelry
style news
Every Time Kaia Gerber Owned the Runway
style Patrol
See Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and More Stars at Paris...
Shop the Look
How do you rock a beret? Just ask Elsa Hosk. The Victoria’s Secret model snapped a pic of herself rocking a superb Parisian-inspired ensemble during Paris Fashion Week complete with leopard print pants, an off-the-shoulder top, fierce Adam Selman x Le Specs cat eye sunglasses, a Gucci clutch and a perfectly placed beret.
Hats are always a great accessory, but berets in particular can add a hint of sophistication and classic glamour — and in this case, color — to just about any outfit. Shop our favorite berets to copy Hosk’s look this season.
By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.