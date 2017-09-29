How do you rock a beret? Just ask Elsa Hosk. The Victoria’s Secret model snapped a pic of herself rocking a superb Parisian-inspired ensemble during Paris Fashion Week complete with leopard print pants, an off-the-shoulder top, fierce Adam Selman x Le Specs cat eye sunglasses, a Gucci clutch and a perfectly placed beret.



Hats are always a great accessory, but berets in particular can add a hint of sophistication and classic glamour — and in this case, color — to just about any outfit. Shop our favorite berets to copy Hosk’s look this season.

