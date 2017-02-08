Presenting Your Galentine's Day 2017 Gift Guide

Thanks to Leslie Knope, Pawnee, Indiana’s most dedicated Parks and Recreation worker, women around the world celebrate each other on February 13. The day before Valentine’s Day, Galentine's Day, as it's called, is a day all about you and your friends — and no one else! As Leslie, (Amy Poehler) once said on the show, "My lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it!”

Leslie's Galentine's Day gifts tended to be pretty elaborate — she once gave each of her friends a homemade flower pen, a mosaic portrait and a thousand-word essay explaining why she loves them — but we have a few ideas that won't take you a whole year to make. Scroll down for 15 Galentine's Day picks for your BFFS.

