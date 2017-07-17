TOP 5

NFL superstars Darelle Revis, Lance Thomas, Rashad Jennings and Rodney Hampton, as well as actors James Martinez and Elijah Boothe, turned out for the Grungy Gentleman Spring/Summer 2018 Collection during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, July 13. Models took the runway rocking the sporty and tailored looks designed by Grungy Gentleman founder Jace Lipstein. Read on for the Stylish favorite looks from the show!