Heidi Klum's New Intimates Line Is Straight Out of a Lingerie Fantasy

By Talia Ergas
At 44 years old, Heidi Klum is looking sexier than ever. The blonde bombshell just released the sixth collection from her eponymous lingerie label on Thursday, August 17 — and Stylish scored your exclusive first look at the stunning campaign photos. Scroll through the pics below to see some of the beautiful offerings from Heidi Klum Intimates' latest line. 