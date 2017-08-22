TOP 5

See All of the Ways Kaia Gerber Styles Her Signature Combat Boots

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Kaia Gerber loves a good combat boot! The 15-year-old model prodigy has styled the footwear staple in just about every way possible. She's dressed the bootie down for casual lunches and rocked them with sexy tops for fancy nights out. See every creative way she's worn the edgy shoes here!