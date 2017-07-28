TOP 5

Jennifer Lopez's Giuseppe Zanotti Collaboration: Everything to Know

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Footwear just got a glam upgrade! Jennifer Lopez and Italian luxury shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti are releasing their second capsule collection in August. Not only is it breathtaking, but the over-the-knee boots and crystal embellished stilettos designed by the “Jenny from the Block” singer have special meaning too. The triple threat told Footwear News, “For Fall, I wanted to pay homage to some of my favorite roles from my performances in television and film.” See the shoes inspired by Lopez’s favorite roles, here!