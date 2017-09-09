Kim Kardashian Slays in Sheer Outfit for NYFW

Pics
Pics
Kim Kardashian has been known to make bold style choices — and her ensemble for this year’s New York Fashion Week is no different. Leaving little to the imagination, the Keeping up with The Kardashians star showed off her toned body with a jaw-dropping outfit that she wore to the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards where her sister Kendall Jenner was the recipient of the Fashion Icon Of The Decade award. The mom of two attended the event with momager Kris Jenner and Scott Disick. Scroll down to catch a glimpse of her edgy look!