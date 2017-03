That face! Lily Collins nabbed a Golden Globe nomination this year for her work on the big screen — and her red carpet style and beauty game is equally impressive. The Rules Don't Apply actress, 28, is a stunner — there's a reason she's a Lancôme ambassador! — and consistently makes Us swoon thanks to a combination of dreamy dresses and bold beauty moves. (And, you know, a pair of the best eyebrows in Hollywood.) Here, Stylish breaks down her best hair, makeup and fashion moments.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic