Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele in 'Fifty Shades Darker.' Credit: Universal Pictures

The sexiest moment in Fifty Shades Darker doesn’t involve shower sex, a shirtless Christian Grey planking on his home-gym pommel horse or public panty removal— it’s when, Ana Steele, deep in ingenue anxiety, bites her lip (which happens often!) and all one can focus on is that perfect plum stain. A longing ensues that will only be satiated by answering this question: Where can I get that lipstick?

The film’s makeup artist Evelyne Noraz offers the film's real climax — she posted every lipstick she used on Dakota Johnson’s character Anastasia Steele, in every scene, proving that some fantasies do become reality!



Ana’s Everyday Lips

Throughout the film, Ana stumbles through life being adored by all (Christian, Jose, the big bosses at the publishing company) wearing a juicy plum stain with little other makeup — I mean, she is supposed to be a recent college grad just living her best life in the big city. Noraz used ILIA lipstick in Arabian Knights, describing it as “the best” and saying that it “goes on like a stain and can be subtle or vibrant.”

Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures

The Engagement

When Christian pops the question (as men do, approximately five days after getting back together), Ana stuns in what may be the most perfect blue-tinged red we’ve ever seen. Noraz used MAC Cherry lip pencil toped with MAC Retro Matte liquid lipstick formula in Feel So Grand. We couldn’t take our eyes off of the glowing skin, either. In another Instagram post, Noraz shares that the base throughout the film was achieved with Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation and It Cosmetics CC+ correcting full coverage cream concealer in medium. Luminosity was added with RMS Living Luminizer or Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette.



Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures

Masquerade Ball

We were really into the slinky silver bias cut Monique Lhuillier sheath and the feather capelet, but let’s get real — the burgundy stained pout steals the spotlight. Noraz applied MAC Burgundy lip pencil all over the lips and then pressed on a coat of Glossier’s G Jam lip stain.



Doane Gregory/Universal Pictures

Kissing Moments

For those times when Ana and Christian had a smooching scene (and given that Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have a serious lack of chemistry, there were probably many, many takes here… just sayin’) Noraz switched to Anastasia liquid lipstick in Heathers which must really stay put.

Want more lipstick inspiration? Check out our 50 Shades Darker lipstick roundup and start shopping!

