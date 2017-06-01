What’s better than the Kylie Cosmetics collection? The Kylie Cosmetics KoKo collection! Kylie Jenner has released a second makeup collaboration with her sister Khloe Kardashian, and the limited edition sets are available online now.

The first set, aptly called “In Love with the Koko,” contains four lip products. The lip set includes three matte liquid lipsticks in the shades Doll (bright tangerine), Bunny (cool mid-tone mauve), Baby Girl (warm muted coral), and a gloss in the shade Sugar Plum (shimmering mid-tone nude gloss). There is practically a shade for every day of the work week, which will make getting ready in the morning so much easier.

There's a pressed powder palette, too. In the Koko Kit, buyers will get one bronzer, two highlighters and one blush. Everything you need to get that intense Kardashian-Jenner signature highlight in one matte white package.

The In Love with the Koko Kit and Koko Kit are available for $40 a piece, or $75 bundled. All you need to add is mascara and you’ll be good to go. That kind of efficiency is the glamour that we live for.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!