Hello from the dark side! Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale just made a major hair move, and she and her stylist revealed the new look on Instagram. The 27-year-old actress and singer traded in her flowing waves for a chic, shoulder-grazing lob about a year and a half ago, but this new look is the shortest she’s ever shown off!

Stylish has Hale’s steady hair pro, Kristin Ess, on speed-dial, so we texted as soon as we saw Ess’ post of Hale sporting a brown-black chin-length blunt bob that read: "darker//shorter {@lucyhale debuting that no-layers 90’s bob today. See it in action on @theellenshow!"

“Can you believe she let me go so short and dark???” Ess exclaimed. “She’s so down to clown.”

Turns out the pair was inspired by all the layerless classic bob haircuts of the late '90s and early 2000s, like Neve Campbell's and Selma Blair's, Ess tells Stylish. “It needed to be super dark and super short. Her face shape is perfect for this look. She has that epic jawline and gorgeous features,” she adds.

This earring is never coming off 🔗 🆗 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Hale posted a three-quarter view of the look shortly after, all the better to showcase a cool AF earring/earcuff design by Jenny Bird. If you, like Us, are coveting that amazing jewel, it’s the brand’s Slant Ear Cuff, and btw, it’s only $60.

So, is this the last we’ve seen of Hale’s dramatic hair changes? Probably not! “She’s just not scared to keep going shorter!” Ess shared. “That’s what I Iove about her.”

