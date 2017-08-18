BACKGRID

Amal Clooney is on a post-baby style roll! Since her public debut in Elisabetta Franchetti's striped, strapless jumpsuit and tassel earrings designed by her sister Tala Alamuddin, Clooney, 39, has donned seriously chic athleisure wear. Our favorite to date: a Sundek logo top the mom to two-month-old twins Alexander and Ella wore to play tennis with husband George Clooney on Wednesday August 16, in Lake Como, Italy.

Not only is Amal’s top an affordable $39, but it's also perfectly in line with Hollywood's retro logo craze seen on Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The internationally-acclaimed attorney paired the ‘80s-style design with a flouncy mini skirt, a visor, white sneakers and matching socks. Clearly, she's proof that sportswear can look sophisticated during the day — and at night.



Based on what we’ve seen, Stylish anticipates many more super-chic new mom makeover looks coming our way.



Tell Us: What do you think of Amal Clooney’s post-baby style?

