Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato gave Us all high ponytail envy on Monday, August 7, with a trio of Instagram posts that showed off her serious glam game. The “Confident” singer was rocking a shimmering orchid eye, perfectly groomed brows, fluttery lashes and a coordinated flush, as well as a gorgeous sheen on her lips from lip gloss. But, the real scene stealer was her flirty, fun and oh-so curly high ponytail, which Lovato wore cascading to one side.

Stylish caught up with Lovato’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, who broke down the exact steps and products she used to give the former Disney star her peppy look. To start, Marjan prepped Lovato’s damp hair with Tresemmé Beauty Full Mouse and OUAI Wave Spray and then blew the singer’s hair dry with a ceramic round brush for maximum volume.

Ponytail Polaroid party with @ddlovato today 🙌🏾✨🖤 #polaroid by @angelokritikos 💄 @jillpowellglam #justinemarjanhair A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Once the hair was dry, Marjan sprayed Bumble and bumble Dryspun Finish Spray and used a 1 ¼ inch GHD Soft Curl Iron to create tiny spirals in small sections of hair, taking care to alternate the direction of the curl.

Then Lovato’s curls were combed through and a few clip-in extensions (from the Hair Shop) were added for length and fullness. Marjan then took a small amount of Fatboy Sea Salt Pomade in her hands and gathered the top half of hair into a high half-up ponytail and secured it with a BLAX hair elastic. Next, she gathered the bottom half of the hair and attached it to the top ponytail with a hair bungee, wrapping a piece of hair around the base to camouflage it.

The key to the girly vibe though are the baby hairs, which Marjan took care to pull out around Lovato’s face and then sprayed generously with R+Co Vicious Hairspray for hold. To finish, RIta Hazan Root Concealer was used to camouflage any partings.



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.