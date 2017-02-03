Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage (2); Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ice, ice baby! For the LA premiere of her new Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore walked the red carpet in a stunning black crystal bow-bonded crepe dress by Marni and dripping in diamond jewelry by Harry Winston — wearing 11.77-carat cluster diamond earrings set in platinum, a 29.88-carat diamond and platinum bracelet and a 1.33-carat Lotus Cluster diamond ring.



But the bling that made the most unique statement? Barrymore adorned her simple center-parted ponytail with an 18-carat white gold blue rhodium and 8-carat black diamond "hair cuff" from the Serpentine collection of jewelry brand Dauphin. The exquisite hair piece costs a whopping $13,364!



The actor and Flower Beauty founder’s stylist Lee Harris tells Stylish that he and Barrymore decided on a half-up ponytail hairstyle to keep the shoulders and neckline area open and keep the focus on the dress’ details The exquisite hair cuff capped off her look in a seriously luxe way!



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

But just like any cool 'It Girl’, Barrymore mixed high with low. When it came to makeup, she relied on products from her own line, Flower Beauty, available at Walmart.







Barrymore’s makeup artist Debra Ferullo highlighted the actress' eyes with neutral shades from the Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette in Intense Natural and smudged black liner along top and bottom lash lines. Cheeks were defined with bronzer and a pop of pink blush from the Lift & Sculpt Contouring Palette, while lips stayed pinky–beige in Sandbar.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



