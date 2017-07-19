Duchess Kate Stuns in Blue for Berlin Arrival

Chris Jackson/Getty

Touchdown in Berlin! Duchess Kate, Prince William and their two children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — arrived at the second destination of their European tour on Wednesday, July 19. The royal family wore coordinated blue outfits in honor of Germany’s national flower, the cornflower.

Predictably, the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, looked stunning in a royal blue Catherine Walker coat. Duchess Kate wore her trusty Gianvito Rossi nude suede pumps to complement the vivid blue shade of her coat. Additionally she wore her hair in a low chignon and kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

STEFFI LOOS/AFP/Getty

Prince William, on the other hand, wore a traditional suit with a blue tie while 3-year-old Prince George wore a blue pair of shorts and collared shirt. Princess Charlotte, 2, wore a floral dress in a similar shade of blue with a matching bow and shoes.

This follows a flurry of appearances from the first leg of their trip in Poland. Earlier this week, Duchess Kate made notable fashion choices at every turn. First, a crisp white peplum dress by Alexander McQueen for the family's arrival in Warsaw, then an elegant white cocktail dress Gosia Baczynska for a belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II. Lastly, she wore a subdued floral two-piece by Erdem for a visit to the Stutthof concentration camp memorial on July 18.

The family will spend the next three days in Germany, making visits to Heidelberg and Hamburg before heading home.

