Shine bright! It was not just one vivid frock for the Duchess of Cambridge, but two, as she and Prince William embarked on the second part of their European tour this week.

Following a stunning cornflower blue arrival (and matchy-matchy ensembles with the whole brood) in Berlin on Wednesday, July 19, Duchess Kate, 35, ditched her Catherine Walker coat for a red maxi dress. The royal appeared in the festive Alexander McQueen look for a garden party celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

The scarlet flowy frock was off-the-shoulder chiffon with airy ruffles, nipped at the waist for a playfully feminine silhouette. Duchess Kate wore her new lob in loose, polished waves and wore her signature gray smoky eye for the occasion. Adding contrast to the floaty, bohemian look were Duchess Kate’s cream scalloped Prada sandals.





The following day, she stepped out with the Duke of Cambridge, 35, for an official appearance in Heidelberg to visit the German Cancer Research Institute. She stunned in a cheerful, yellow Jenny Packham dress. While the silhouette was a classic A-line ending at the knees with short sleeves, the floral jacquard design took the look next level. The mother of Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, accessorized with a beige minaudiere and L.K. Bennett beige espadrille wedges.



Tell Us: Which of Duchess Kate’s looks from her tour of Germany is your favorite?

