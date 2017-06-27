Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Flannel isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of the Duchess of Cambridge, but it turns out that Duchess Kate has more in common with Kurt Cobain than we originally thought.

According to Arabella Preston, Duchess Kate’s makeup artist, the key to Middleton’s smooth and glowing complexion is a flannel face cloth.

“It’s all about the flannel,” Preston dished to NYMag. The accessible and low-tech method is an essential part of Duchess Kate’s routine because the cleansing process is hygienic (no dirty hands), and also allows for gentle exfoliation as you wipe away the dirt and makeup from your day.

Flannels aren’t the only relatable beauty habit of Middleton, 35, who has been known to do her makeup herself. Preston also happens to be the makeup artist that gave Duchess Kate bridal makeup lessons prior to her wedding to Prince William on April 29, 2011.

According to Refinery29, the Duchess of Cambridge also swears by Trilogy Rosehip Oil (a bottle is said to sell every 20 seconds — a testament to its popularity). Rosehip oil has reparative properties such as helping to prevent redness, calming breakouts and even slowing down the signs of aging.

Middleton is proof that sometimes the simple staples are the best methods to glowing, clear skin.

