Courtesy Justine Marjan

Bombshell alert! Supermodel Ashley Graham looked every bit the mega-babe at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday, September 17. The Sports Illustrated cover girl rocked uber sexy waves to the event courtesy of TRESemmé and ghd North American global ambassador, Justine Marjan, who spilled all of the details of how she created the look.



Courtesy Justine Marjan

Graham sported a curve-hugging and romantic Jonathan Simkhai dress, so she and Marjan agreed that they wanted “something sexy” to serve similar vibes — ultimately deciding upon voluminous waves with a clean middle part, which Marjan described as “very Sophia Loren.” Marjan tells Us that they caught up and chatted about their upcoming 30th birthdays and watched the red carpet on E! while Graham got glam.



Marjan started by prepping the model’s damp hair with TRESemmé Beauty-Full Mousse and then dried her strands with a ghd air blow dryer and a ceramic brush.



To really nail the look yourself, Marjan suggests that you blow dry the front pieces of the hair forward towards the face with no volume. Then, Marjan applied the Hair Shop clip-in extensions for added length and then sprayed a touch of TRESemmé TRES Two Hair Spray to her strands before brushing through to give the hair hold.



It’s important to note that if you want a wave pattern that matches Graham’s, you should curl hair horizontally (Marjan used the ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron) and then pin the curls in place while they cool. While the hair set, Marjan gave it another spritz of hairspray to ensure that the look stayed put all night.



After 15 minutes, the pins were removed from Graham’s mane, and Marjan brushed the waves through.

The last touch: She finished the look with back-brushing for added volume and sex appeal!



