A million reasons! Between the rose gold platinum locks, crystal-encrusted eyes and dreamy lavender and red makeup, Lady Gaga slayed in the beauty arena too at Super Bowl LI. The "Born This Way" singer’s glam squad spills all the details to Stylish.



The "Poker Face" singer’s longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno tells Stylish she “took inspiration from all of the iconic looks throughout Gaga’s career and just elevated it into something new.” The coolest part of the look: those blinged-out eyes! To create the bespoke red and blue crystal extreme cat-eye “mask," Tanno worked with a friend at Face Lace in London to fashion the stick-on shape, then added red and blue Swarovski crystals to the design.



But what was under the mask was just as spectacular! For the ’70s retro eye shadow, Tanno relied on products by Marc Jacobs Beauty, using a pewter cream shadow stick as a primer all over lids. She then used a deep purple gel eyeliner smudged into the base to create the lavender shade, layering pink and purple shadows to depth. For the extended cat-eye winged line, Tanno layered black liquid liner over black gel liner to keep makeup in place. Brows were similarly layered with tinted gel over brow pencil to sharpen a smudge-free shape.



For the lips, Tanno wanted to create an iconic bright red lip to serve as “the perfect juxtaposition to the sparkling glamour of Gaga’s crystal eye mask and the focal point for when she removed the mask.” Tanno layered thin coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Dashing 206, blotting between layers with a tissue. For the finishing touch, she popped a drop of Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Lip Gloss in Hot, Hot, Hot 332, a fuchsia high-shine lip gloss, in the center of Gaga’s pout.



But let’s not forget the pink-tip platinum tresses! The Joanne singer’s hairstylist Frederic Aspiras tells Stylish he took Gaga from bright golden blonde to a soft platinum the day before the Super Bowl. Aspiras used Matrix SoColor mixed with the brand’s BOND Ultim8 to lighten hair two to three levels while preventing breakage and keeping it healthy. On the morning of the halftime show, he added Quartz Pink tips to give Gaga’s hair show-stopping dimension.

For the gorgeous va-va-voom voluminous waves with serious staying power, Aspiras layered mousse, then texturizing spray and a strong-hold hair spray to build in body at the hairline while styling, and more hair spray at the end to lock it all in place.

