No rest for the weary! Gal Gadot's whirlwind press tour promoting the summer blockbuster Wonder Woman may be over, but that doesn’t mean the star is taking it easy. The actress, 32, posted a barefaced snapshot to her Instagram on Sunday, June 18, showing the aftermath of her sleepless night with 3-month-old daughter, Maya.

Of course, with or without the help of a glam squad, Gadot looked gorgeous. The Justice League actress captioned the pic, “Sleepless night, colic 3 months old baby and and early wakeup by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching ‘The Cat In The Hat’ with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest. Taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano.”

The beautiful candid photo shows off Gadot’s adorable freckles and her envy-inducing full-brows. Given the success of her latest film, it’s refreshing to see the star is taking it easy with her husband, Yaron Versano, and daughters, Alma and Maya, during her time off. Not to mention, the Wonder Woman actress looks stunning letting her natural beauty shine through.

Wonder Woman has earned more than $400 million at the box office after just three weeks at the box office. Gadot is set to deliver another super-human performance in the upcoming Justice League film, which will be released in November 2017.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!