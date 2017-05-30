Another day, another incredible look from Gal Gadot. The actress is in the midst of her world tour promoting Wonder Woman and turns it out at every single stop. The 32-year- old actress stepped out at the Wonder Woman premiere in Mexico City with her hair styled in an updo that had super powers of its own on Saturday, May 27.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUrp8KvFnLX/?taken-by=marktownsend1&hl=en

Victor Chavez/WireImage

The look, crafted by celebrity stylist Mark Townsend, looked simple from the front, but was ornate from the sides and back. Not only were Gadot’s raven tresses braided, they were also twisted into an asymmetrical bun that looked Greek goddess-esque. All too appropriate, given that Wonder Woman was a creation of Zeus himself.

Victor Chavez/WireImage

But that’s not all. The coiled plait was also accessorized with jumbo chrome pins, adding edginess to the look. Townsend credited the pins to ReedClarke, and you can shop them yourself here.

There used to be a time when a bobby pin’s visibility was taboo, but this look has Stylish thinking that exposed pins and deconstructed hair elements are going to become a red-carpet mainstay, and we are here for it.