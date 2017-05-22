Ethan Miller/Getty

Cher made us believe in life after love, that’s a fact, but it also happens that her appearance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday May 21, made Us believe that it’s possible to remain agelessly gorgeous. The diva, who is #goals personified, performed at an awards show for the first time in 15 years and naturally, her beauty look killed, just like her set did.

Gina Brooke, the makeup artist behind the look, used Marc Jacobs beauty to create the mesmerizing aesthetic that enhanced Cher’s natural beauty. She’s still turning heads at 71, and it is no wonder, the icon doesn’t seem to age. Brooke explained that obviously, the inspiration for the look could only be none other than Cher herself.

Brooke began by prepping the superstar’s skin with Marc Jacobs beauty under(cover) perfecting coconut face primer for a smooth and flawless base. Then, Brooke applied Marc Jacobs beauty o!mega bronzer perfect tan in tantric 102 right beneath Cher’s cheekbones to emphasize her envy-worthy bone structure. For a rosy flush, Marc Jacobs beauty air blush soft glow duo in 500 lush & libido was applied with the brand’s angled blush brush No.10.

The main part of the look, of course, was Cher’s eye makeup. For her hypnotic gaze, Brooke applied the lightest shade of the new Marc Jacobs beauty eye-conic multi-finish eyeshadow palette in provocouture as a base. Then, taking the darkest shade from the same palette, which is expected to launch in July 2017, Brooke enhanced the crease. Layered on top was the metallic smartorial shade from the Marc Jacobs beauty eye-conic multi-finish eye shadow palette for a light-catching effect. And then, to finish off the eyes, Brooke applied Marc Jacobs beauty velvet noir major volume mascara for added thickness and glamour on both the top and bottom lashes. Because, really, if the look isn’t lash-y, is it really worthy of Cher?

Last but not least, Brooke emphasized Cher’s pout with rosy nudes that emphasized the natural pink in her lips. First, she lined the star’s lips in the poutliner longwear lip liner pencil in (prim)rose 304, and then filled in the entire lip with le marc liquid lip crème in truth or bare 454.

Aside from the fact that Cher’s appearance defies the laws of nature, this look is proof that beauty has no age. A little high-octane glamour, and all of a sudden, your age will be irrelevant— people will be too busy gushing over your hypnotic eyes and perfect cheekbones!

