Courtesy Vogue

The couple that poses for a Vogue cover together, stays together! Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Zayn Malik, grace the August 2017 issue of Vogue, which was published on Thursday, July 13.

Malik, 24, announced the illustrious achievement to his 23 million Instagram followers with several editorial shots from the issue. In the first of the trio of images, which were shot by Inez and Vinoodh, Malik appears in a floral jacket with crystal detailing on the cuffs and lapel, while Hadid, 22, rocks the ultimate power clash. The Adidas spokesmodel dons floral pants, a houndstooth Gucci blazer and a geometric collared shirt.

The two other photos are just as striking. In the first editorial snapshot, the couple appear in bright tracksuits. Then for the second, they are both rocking another power clash, with Malik dressed in a black suit with peacock feather print and Hadid sporting blue and white checkered pants, a chartreuse and brown diagonally striped shirt paired with a khaki vest.

In Vogue's official Instagram reveal, makeup artist Dick Page and Maybelline are tagged. The supermodel became a spokesperson in January 2015.

The cover also touts a feature in which Hadid and Malik shop each other’s closets. In the featured interview, Hadid and Malik discuss an Anna Sui shirt that Hadid had recently borrowed from her boyfriend, in which Malik explains, “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

