Another day, another unicorn dream made true. No, unicorns haven’t been proven (yet), but there are more dreamy products that give off major unicorn vibes hitting the market soon — and that’s pretty much the same thing, right? Upping our fairtyale beauty game this fall: mask maven GlamGlow announced they will be releasing a glitter face mask, while indie brand Lime Crime is launching a new unicorn lipstick.



GlamGlow just announced that they've finally perfected their long-awaited glitter mask, which has yet to receive an official name, and they will release it just in time for the holidays. Details are scant, but word is that the mask will have the same formulation as their cult-favorite Tightening and Firming Treatment GravityMud with added star glitter, and will be available for $69 a pot. Team Stylish can totally get on board with the idea a New Years Eve glitter mask party — you can get your shimmering glam on and be festive, all while treating your skin, which sounds like a win to Us.



Meanwhile, Lime Crime’s launch is more imminent. The OG liquid lipstick brand is making it easy for Us to embark on the whimsical beauty journey of our dreams with Glitter City, an $18 limited-edition unicorn lipstick available now. There are only 1,000 tubes of this creamy, glittery lavender lipstick available, but those who do manage to get their hands on one (or five) will get a beloved Lime Crime lippie formulation (which smells of cupcakes) in packaging embossed with a unicorn.



UNICORN is like a lavender/rainbow sparkle party on your lips 💫 Pick this magical shade up as part of the California Love #DiamondCrushers Collection on limecrime.com. Pic: @sara_mua_ A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Glittery skincare and unicorn lipstick? That is magical.



Tell Us: Which unicorn beauty product are you most excited about?



