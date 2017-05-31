Kevin Mazur/WireImage

This relationship is on the right foot. Gwen Stefani upped the affection ante when she put her love for boyfriend Blake Shelton on full display on social media.

The No Doubt front woman, 47, wore her heart — just not on her sleeve — when she took Snapchat on Tuesday, May 30, to show off her new black and white checkered Vans, which were embellished with the country superstar’s image.

Gwen Stefani/Snapchat

As for her location, from the snap it seems like Stefani was at the studio. And that has us wondering: If there isn’t some sort of fashion collaboration in the works between Shelton and Stefani, might it be possible that the duo of 18 months will reunite in the studio for another duet?

The couple released a single, Go Ahead and Break My Heart, in May 2016 and we have been hungry for more ever since. Here’s to hoping!