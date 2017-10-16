Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pink may not be the first eyeliner shade you think to reach for, but the sweet hue is surprisingly easy to pull off — just ask Hailey Baldwin. The Guess model stepped out Hammer Museum Gala this weekend with her green eyes lined with a pop of rose, which we are confident in calling the cool-girl look du jour.



Baldwin’s beauty look was created by Denika Bedrossian, but you don’t need to be a professional makeup artist to recreate it for yourself. Bedrossian lined Baldwin’s eyes with Marc Jacobs Highliner in Fine Wine and smudged it out to have a subtle flick. The key here is to keep the rest of the eye bare (with the exception of mascara) and blend the liner on the upper lid. Then when you line the lower lashes, keep the color concentrated toward the lash line. The contrast in the heaviness of the liner is not only what keeps the look fresh, but will prevent your eyes from looking inflamed.



Bedrossian also kept the look fresh to ensure that Baldwin’s skin was smooth but not overdone. On her cheeks? A hint of tawny blush. As for her famous pout, Baldwin wore Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood lips in the shade Charlotte Darling. Of note: even though this lip product is a liquid formulation, it doesn’t set completely matte, so it looks more natural.



The key to the whole look? Wearing muted colors on the lips and cheeks. When rocking pink shadow, brights that are too similar in tone can make the face look blotchy — busy, even. There’s no need to scrimp on the rest of your look though: just choose a cheek color that has similar undertones (warm or cool) and make sure that it is lighter than the shade you apply to your eyes.



Not into pink shadow? You can always refresh your look with an uber vampy pout — and the good news is when it comes to a dark lip, the same rules about muted tones in the rest of your makeup apply there as well. See how to rock a deep lip like a celeb with our Olivia Culpo how-to, here!



APP

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.