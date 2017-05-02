Courtesy of Pantene

It’s a hair affair! The Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute’s gala is often referred to as fashion’s biggest night, but it isn't just about the clothes. Let’s not forget about the tresses of Hollywood’s finest. Priyanka Chopra hit the 2017 Met Gala wearing a sculpted top knot — the better to show off her insanely cool exaggerated trench coat dress with massive train and extended collar.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

The Quantico star’s hairstylist, Bok-Hee, tells Stylish exclusively: “The hair was based off the clothes. There’s a large collar in the back, which elongates her neck, so by having the hair back and up, it accentuates her neck and shoulders. We chose the texture to create a very easy, carefree, natural look. All about naturalness!”

To get the look, Bok-Hee says the most essential step is to start with clean, freshly shampooed hair. “First you MUST wash the hair. You cannot do this hairstyle without freshly washed hair,” she says of the natural texture. Try a good sudsing with Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner.

After letting the hair dry naturally, which is “very important for the hair to embrace its natural texture,” Bok-Hee tells Us, she ran a dollop of Pantene Pro-V Style Series Maximum Hold Mousse through locks to add grip for a “really tight ponytail” on the 34-year-old Baywatch star.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For softness at the back of the ponytail, Bok-Hee smoothed a drop of Pantene Pro-V Smoothing Combing Crème through locks, then twisted the ponytail around itself to form the high top knot and secured with pins. She set the updo with Pantene Pro-V Style Series Air Spray to help hair stay put without looking stiff.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!