How to Get Gal Gadot’s Effortless Glow

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Shine like a superhero! When Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot stepped out to speak at an event at New York City’s 92nd Street Y on October 1 she stunned in modern no makeup-makeup — including perfect-for-Fall earth-toned shades — but what really stood out was her creamy, flawless complexion. Dewy skin that doesn’t look greasy is no small feat, but Stylish has Gadot’s makeup artist, Matin, on speed dial, so we rang him to get the scoop!

Turns out getting an effortless glow is all in the prep. While the 32-year-old Israeli star was getting her hair done, Matin applied Leonor Greyl Beauty Secret Oil on face and body, then dabbed on Nars hydrating gel mask and Laura Mercier eye serum under eyes and on cheekbones plus a coat of Chapstick Total Hydration (so new it’s not even out yet!) on lips and let it all sink in for a few minutes.

The makeup pro then went “right into makeup,” pressing Armani Luminous Silk Foundation onto the Justice League actress’ face using a damp sponge “just to even out her skin but not cover it,” he tells Us. For concealer, Matin used Cle de Peau, applying it only to the inner corners of the eyes.

Getty Images

To sculpt definition in the face, Anastasia’s contour palette was used and Matin hit the high points of Gadot’s face with Nars’ new Man Ray gold highlighter. For the body, Votre Vu's Silk Stockings was applied everywhere.

For the subtle, neutral-toned eye, MAC Chilled On Ice created a cream base before Matin layered the shades in Nars’ Montparnasse Duo to create definition. Instead of heavy liner, Matin dotted Laura Mercier gel eyeliner in Noir between lashes, which were coated in Diorshow mascara. RMS Living Luminizer added brightness at the inner corners of eyes.

And for the pout? A simple swipe of Chapstick Total Hydration Plus Tint in Coral Blush.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.